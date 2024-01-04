The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) visit the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) after winning three road games in a row. The Norse are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 147.5.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Kentucky -1.5 147.5

Penguins Betting Records & Stats

Youngstown State has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 147.5 points.

Youngstown State's average game total this season has been 150.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Youngstown State's ATS record is 6-4-0 this year.

Youngstown State (6-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 5.5% more often than Northern Kentucky (6-5-0) this year.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Kentucky 5 45.5% 72.4 153.9 71.1 140.5 138.0 Youngstown State 4 40% 81.5 153.9 69.4 140.5 148.2

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

The Penguins put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 71.1 the Norse give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, Youngstown State is 4-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Kentucky 6-5-0 3-0 7-4-0 Youngstown State 6-4-0 2-2 5-5-0

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Northern Kentucky Youngstown State 5-1 Home Record 7-1 2-6 Away Record 3-3 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.9 65.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.0 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

