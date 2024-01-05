We have high school basketball action in Adams County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Peebles High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Peebles, OH

Peebles, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynchburg-Clay at North Adams High School