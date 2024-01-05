The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) hope to continue an eight-game winning run when visiting the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games Akron shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.

The Falcons are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Zips sit at 169th.

The Zips put up 9.5 more points per game (76.5) than the Falcons give up (67).

When Akron puts up more than 67 points, it is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Akron Home & Away Comparison

Akron is averaging 87 points per game this season at home, which is 11.7 more points than it is averaging in away games (75.3).

In 2023-24, the Zips are allowing 59.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 68.5.

Akron is making 11.6 three-pointers per game, which is 2.8 more than it is averaging on the road (8.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 36.9% at home and 40.7% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Upcoming Schedule