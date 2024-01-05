Akron vs. Bowling Green January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAC slate includes the Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) versus the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Akron Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 18.0 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Akron vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bowling Green Rank
|107th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|74.0
|210th
|88th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|54th
|174th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|38.8
|91st
|154th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|257th
|40th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|96th
|15.1
|Assists
|11.4
|315th
|241st
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.4
|145th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.