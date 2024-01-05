The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Akron -9.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points five times.

Akron has an average total of 141.8 in its contests this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Zips have gone 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Bowling Green (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 15.6% less often than Akron (6-4-0) this season.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 5 50% 76.5 151.9 65.2 132.2 140.3 Bowling Green 7 77.8% 75.4 151.9 67.0 132.2 146.5

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

Akron compiled a 10-10-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The Zips put up 76.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 67.0 the Falcons give up.

Akron has a 4-3 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when putting up more than 67.0 points.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 6-4-0 0-1 5-5-0 Bowling Green 4-5-0 0-0 4-5-0

Akron vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Bowling Green 15-1 Home Record 7-9 5-6 Away Record 4-11 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.1 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

