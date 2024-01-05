Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Ashland County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Ashland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Black River Sullivan at Firelands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Oberlin, OH

Oberlin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Mount Vernon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon, OH Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ohio Cardinal Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Crestline at Loudonville High School