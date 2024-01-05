Friday's game between the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) going head to head at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on January 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Bowling Green vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 76, Bowling Green 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-9.9)

Akron (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Akron has a 6-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Bowling Green, who is 4-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Zips are 5-5-0 and the Falcons are 4-5-0. Over the last 10 contests, Akron has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Bowling Green has gone 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (180th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per outing (93rd in college basketball).

Bowling Green wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It collects 39 rebounds per game, 83rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.1.

Bowling Green connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

Bowling Green has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.2 per game (132nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (169th in college basketball).

