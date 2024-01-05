The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) hope to build on an eight-game winning run when visiting the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green Stats Insights

Bowling Green is 8-0 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Falcons are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Zips sit at 180th.

The Falcons put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Zips give up.

Bowling Green is 9-1 when it scores more than 65.2 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bowling Green averaged 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.1 away.

The Falcons conceded fewer points at home (74.1 per game) than on the road (83.3) last season.

Bowling Green knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.5%).

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule