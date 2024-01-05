The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) will try to continue an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline FanDuel Akron (-9.5) 138.5 -480 +365

Bowling Green vs. Akron Betting Trends

Bowling Green has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

Akron is 5-6-1 ATS this season.

The Zips and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

