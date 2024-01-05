Bowling Green vs. Akron January 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) play the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bowling Green Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 18 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bowling Green vs. Akron Stat Comparison
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bowling Green Rank
|107th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|74
|210th
|88th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|54th
|174th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|38.8
|91st
|154th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|257th
|40th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|96th
|15.1
|Assists
|11.4
|315th
|241st
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.4
|145th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.