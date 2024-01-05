The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Akron Zips (9-4, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Akron -9.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green has played seven games this season that have gone over 138.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Bowling Green's matchups this season is 142.4, 3.9 more points than this game's total.

Bowling Green is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Akron (6-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 15.6% more often than Bowling Green (4-5-0) this season.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 5 50% 76.5 151.9 65.2 132.2 140.3 Bowling Green 7 77.8% 75.4 151.9 67 132.2 146.5

Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends

The Zips beat the spread 10 times in 20 MAC games last season.

The Falcons' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Zips give up.

Bowling Green has put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 9-1 overall record in games it scores more than 65.2 points.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 6-4-0 0-1 5-5-0 Bowling Green 4-5-0 0-0 4-5-0

Bowling Green vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Bowling Green 15-1 Home Record 7-9 5-6 Away Record 4-11 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.1 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

