In Butler County, Ohio, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ross High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5

7:15 PM ET on January 5 Location: Monroe, OH

Monroe, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Mason, OH

Mason, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Hills at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Hamilton, OH

Hamilton, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cincinnati Princeton High School at Middletown

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Middletown, OH

Middletown, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota East High School at Lakota West High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: West Chester, OH

West Chester, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cincinnati Christian at Cincinnati Country Day School