The Washington Wizards (6-27) go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Cavaliers put up 113.1 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 126.6 the Wizards give up.

Cleveland is 4-0 when scoring more than 126.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers post 114.1 points per game in home games, compared to 112 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

Cleveland is allowing 113 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 111.

The Cavaliers are draining 12.9 threes per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.7 more threes and 0.6% points better than they're averaging on the road (12.2 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Injuries