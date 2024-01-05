The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) take on the Washington Wizards (6-27) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, MNMT2

BSOH, MNMT2 Live Stream:

Cavaliers' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 140-101, led by Max Strus with 24 points (plus three assists and four rebounds). Kyle Kuzma was the high scorer for the losing side with 16 points, and he added three assists and two boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Max Strus 24 4 3 1 1 6 Donovan Mitchell 22 3 4 2 2 4 Caris LeVert 21 5 5 1 1 3

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, making 45.5% of shots from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Allen is averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 assists and 9.7 boards per contest.

Strus is posting 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.

Caris LeVert's numbers for the season are 16.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Georges Niang is averaging 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarrett Allen 18.0 12.7 4.2 0.9 0.8 0.0 Donovan Mitchell 17.2 3.0 4.5 1.1 0.5 2.0 Caris LeVert 17.1 3.0 4.2 1.0 0.3 2.1 Max Strus 14.0 4.0 3.9 1.0 0.7 3.0 Isaac Okoro 12.4 3.4 3.3 0.7 0.4 1.3

