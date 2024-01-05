The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) clash with the Washington Wizards (6-27) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on BSOH and MNMT2.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Wizards matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2

BSOH and MNMT2 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a +36 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) and allowing 112.1 (ninth in the NBA).

The Wizards are being outscored by 10.4 points per game, with a -342 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (11th in NBA), and give up 126.6 per contest (30th in league).

The two teams combine to score 229.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 238.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Cleveland has compiled an 18-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington is 16-17-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +2500 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.