Clark County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Clark County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmanuel Christian Academy at Miami Valley School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.