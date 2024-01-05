Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Clermont County, Ohio today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Milford at West Clermont High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5

4:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Eastern Cincinnati Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Felicity-Franklin at Williamsburg High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5

7:15 PM ET on January 5 Location: Williamsburg, OH

Williamsburg, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Goshen High School at Batavia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Clermont Northeastern at Bethel Tate