Clermont County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Clermont County, Ohio today? We have you covered here.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milford at West Clermont High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Felicity-Franklin at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goshen High School at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clermont Northeastern at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
