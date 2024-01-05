Darke County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Darke County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Versailles High School at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Versailles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mississinawa Valley at Arcanum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Arcanum, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
