In Defiance County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Defiance County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Defiance Senior High School at Van Wert

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Van Wert, OH

Van Wert, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne Trace at Ayersville High School