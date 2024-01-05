Donovan Mitchell plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Mitchell, in his most recent time out, had 22 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a 140-101 win over the Wizards.

Now let's dig into Mitchell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.7 28.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.9 Assists 6.5 5.6 6.3 PRA -- 38.9 40.7 PR -- 33.3 34.4 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.5



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Mitchell has made 9.6 shots per game, which accounts for 16.7% of his team's total makes.

Mitchell is averaging 8.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Mitchell's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.4 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 20th in possessions per game with 100.9.

The Wizards allow 126.6 points per contest, worst in the league.

Allowing 50 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league.

Conceding 30.5 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 13.3 makes per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 24 22 3 4 4 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.