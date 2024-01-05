The Washington Wizards (6-27) square off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, January 5 tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and MNMT2

BSOH and MNMT2 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 1127.3 1178.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 45.1 35.7 Fantasy Rank 13 38

Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell puts up 27.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.6 assists per game, making 45.5% of shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Cavaliers have a +36 scoring differential, putting up 113.1 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.1 (ninth in the NBA).

Cleveland prevails in the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It is collecting 44.6 rebounds per game (ninth in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.6 per contest.

The Cavaliers connect on 12.6 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.1. They shoot 35% from deep while their opponents hit 36% from long range.

Cleveland has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (17th in NBA action) while forcing 13.5 (11th in the league).

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Wizards are being outscored by 10.4 points per game, with a -342 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (11th in NBA), and give up 126.6 per contest (30th in league).

Washington ranks 30th in the league at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.6 fewer than the 50 its opponents average.

The Wizards hit 12.5 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.3 on average.

Washington forces 13.5 turnovers per game (11th in league) while committing 13.2 (19th in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game 4.2 -8.9 Usage Percentage 31.4% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 58.3% 55.8% Total Rebound Pct 8.5% 10.5% Assist Pct 25.3% 22%

