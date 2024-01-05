Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Franklin County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marysville High School at Thomas Worthington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Worthington, OH

Worthington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Groveport Madison at Pickerington Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Pickington, OH

Pickington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Crossing High School at Newark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Newark, OH

Newark, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Canal Winchester High School at Westerville South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Westerville North High School at Big Walnut

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Sunbury, OH

Sunbury, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hilliard Davidson High School at Dublin Coffman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Grove City High School at Pickerington North High School