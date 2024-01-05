Franklin County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Franklin County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marysville High School at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Worthington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Groveport Madison at Pickerington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Crossing High School at Newark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Newark, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canal Winchester High School at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville North High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hilliard Davidson High School at Dublin Coffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grove City High School at Pickerington North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
