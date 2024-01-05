The Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Okoro put up nine points in his previous game, which ended in a 140-101 win versus the Wizards.

If you'd like to place a bet on Okoro's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.8 12.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.4 Assists 2.5 2.2 3.3 PRA -- 14.3 19.1 PR -- 12.1 15.8 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Okoro's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 5.1% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.2 per contest.

He's attempted 2.6 threes per game, or 5.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Okoro's Cavaliers average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 105.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are last in the NBA, conceding 126.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Wizards have allowed 50.0 rebounds per game, which is worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the worst squad in the league, allowing 30.5 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 13.3 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaac Okoro vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 20 9 2 3 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.