Knox County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Knox County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashland High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- Conference: Ohio Cardinal Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville at Fredericktown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fredericktown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.