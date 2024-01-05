Logan County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Logan County, Ohio today, we've got what you need here.
Logan County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graham Local High School at Benjamin Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bellefontaine, OH
- Conference: Central Buckeye Conference
