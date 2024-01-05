If you live in Lorain County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Black River Sullivan at Firelands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Oberlin, OH

Oberlin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

North Ridgeville at Elyria High School