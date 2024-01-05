Madison County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Madison County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clermont Northeastern at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
