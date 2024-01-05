The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will visit the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points less than the 49.9% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Miami (OH) has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.9% from the field.

The RedHawks are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 259th.

The RedHawks score only 4.8 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Rockets give up (79.6).

Miami (OH) has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 79.6 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

At home, Miami (OH) averages 80.3 points per game. Away, it averages 68.3.

At home, the RedHawks allow 64.4 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.8.

Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) sinks more 3-pointers away (9.5 per game) than at home (8.1), and shoots a higher percentage away (41.3%) than at home (36.3%).

