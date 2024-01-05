The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will visit the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

  • The RedHawks have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points less than the 49.9% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
  • Miami (OH) has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.9% from the field.
  • The RedHawks are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 259th.
  • The RedHawks score only 4.8 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Rockets give up (79.6).
  • Miami (OH) has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 79.6 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Miami (OH) averages 80.3 points per game. Away, it averages 68.3.
  • At home, the RedHawks allow 64.4 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) sinks more 3-pointers away (9.5 per game) than at home (8.1), and shoots a higher percentage away (41.3%) than at home (36.3%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Vermont W 70-69 Millett Hall
12/29/2023 Wilberforce W 119-69 Millett Hall
1/2/2024 Western Michigan L 83-74 Millett Hall
1/5/2024 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
1/9/2024 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
1/13/2024 Eastern Michigan - Millett Hall

