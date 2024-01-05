How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will visit the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points less than the 49.9% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
- Miami (OH) has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.9% from the field.
- The RedHawks are the 335th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 259th.
- The RedHawks score only 4.8 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Rockets give up (79.6).
- Miami (OH) has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 79.6 points.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Miami (OH) averages 80.3 points per game. Away, it averages 68.3.
- At home, the RedHawks allow 64.4 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.8.
- Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) sinks more 3-pointers away (9.5 per game) than at home (8.1), and shoots a higher percentage away (41.3%) than at home (36.3%).
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Vermont
|W 70-69
|Millett Hall
|12/29/2023
|Wilberforce
|W 119-69
|Millett Hall
|1/2/2024
|Western Michigan
|L 83-74
|Millett Hall
|1/5/2024
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|1/13/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Millett Hall
