The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) travel to face the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline FanDuel Toledo (-11.5) 157.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The RedHawks have been an underdog by 11 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Toledo has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Rockets' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.