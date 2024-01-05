Friday's MAC schedule includes the Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) facing the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Darweshi Hunter: 13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Jaquel Morris: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Ipsaro: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Mekhi Cooper: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 15.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Cochran: 12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Sonny Wilson: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank 96th 78.7 Points Scored 70.8 277th 332nd 78.8 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd 334th 32.4 Rebounds 31.2 351st 240th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.5 345th 295th 6.2 3pt Made 8.9 66th 210th 13.2 Assists 14.2 139th 125th 11.2 Turnovers 12.3 226th

