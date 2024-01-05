Friday's MAC schedule includes the Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) facing the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Information

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

  • Darweshi Hunter: 13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaquel Morris: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Evan Ipsaro: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Mekhi Cooper: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ra'Heim Moss: 15.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank
96th 78.7 Points Scored 70.8 277th
332nd 78.8 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd
334th 32.4 Rebounds 31.2 351st
240th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.5 345th
295th 6.2 3pt Made 8.9 66th
210th 13.2 Assists 14.2 139th
125th 11.2 Turnovers 12.3 226th

