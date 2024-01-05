Miami (OH) vs. Toledo January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAC schedule includes the Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) facing the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Darweshi Hunter: 13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaquel Morris: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evan Ipsaro: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Mekhi Cooper: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 15.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Stat Comparison
|Toledo Rank
|Toledo AVG
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Miami (OH) Rank
|96th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|70.8
|277th
|332nd
|78.8
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|202nd
|334th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|31.2
|351st
|240th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|345th
|295th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.9
|66th
|210th
|13.2
|Assists
|14.2
|139th
|125th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|12.3
|226th
