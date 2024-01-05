The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) after losing three road games in a row. The Rockets are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5 points.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Toledo -11.5 157.5

RedHawks Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) and its opponents have scored more than 157.5 combined points just once this season.

The average over/under for Miami (OH)'s contests this season is 147.2, 10.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami (OH) is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

Miami (OH) (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 0.7% more often than Toledo (7-6-0) this year.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 7 53.8% 79.5 154.3 79.6 152.1 156 Miami (OH) 1 9.1% 74.8 154.3 72.5 152.1 142.8

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

The Rockets' record against the spread in MAC play last year was 14-7-0.

The RedHawks score an average of 74.8 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 79.6 the Rockets allow.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 7-6-0 1-0 7-6-0 Miami (OH) 6-5-0 2-2 7-4-0

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits

Toledo Miami (OH) 4-2 Home Record 5-2 3-1 Away Record 1-5 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-2-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

