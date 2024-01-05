Portage County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Portage County, Ohio is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portage County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Atwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roosevelt High School at Cuyahoga Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Conference: Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
