Preble County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Preble County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Preble County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eaton at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
National Trail High School at Twin Valley South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: West Alexandria, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
