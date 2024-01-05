Shelby County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Shelby County, Ohio today, we've got the information.
Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson Center at Houston Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Houston, OH
- Conference: Shelby County Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russia at Fort Loramie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fort Loramie, OH
- Conference: Shelby County Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
