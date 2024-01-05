The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) aim to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the RedHawks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Toledo is 7-3 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Rockets are the 338th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 335th.

The 79.5 points per game the Rockets record are seven more points than the RedHawks give up (72.5).

Toledo is 6-4 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Toledo has played better when playing at home this year, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game away from home.

The Rockets give up 79.5 points per game in home games, compared to 78.3 away from home.

In home games, Toledo is draining one more threes per game (6.8) than on the road (5.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule