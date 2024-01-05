The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) aim to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the RedHawks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Toledo is 7-3 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the 338th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 335th.
  • The 79.5 points per game the Rockets record are seven more points than the RedHawks give up (72.5).
  • Toledo is 6-4 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Toledo has played better when playing at home this year, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game away from home.
  • The Rockets give up 79.5 points per game in home games, compared to 78.3 away from home.
  • In home games, Toledo is draining one more threes per game (6.8) than on the road (5.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Vermont L 86-60 Savage Arena
12/23/2023 @ West Virginia L 91-81 WVU Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Ohio W 86-77 Convocation Center Ohio
1/5/2024 Miami (OH) - Savage Arena
1/9/2024 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/13/2024 Ball State - Savage Arena

