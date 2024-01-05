How to Watch Toledo vs. Miami (OH) on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) aim to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the RedHawks have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- Toledo is 7-3 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 338th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks rank 335th.
- The 79.5 points per game the Rockets record are seven more points than the RedHawks give up (72.5).
- Toledo is 6-4 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Toledo has played better when playing at home this year, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game away from home.
- The Rockets give up 79.5 points per game in home games, compared to 78.3 away from home.
- In home games, Toledo is draining one more threes per game (6.8) than on the road (5.8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (34.3%).
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Vermont
|L 86-60
|Savage Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Ohio
|W 86-77
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/5/2024
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Savage Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|Ball State
|-
|Savage Arena
