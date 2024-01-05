The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline FanDuel Toledo (-11.5) 157.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Toledo has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Rockets' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Miami (OH) has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this year, seven out of the RedHawks' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Toledo Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Toledo is 89th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (128th).

The Rockets were +50000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +50000, Toledo has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

