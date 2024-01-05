Van Wert County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you live in Van Wert County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crestview High School at Newton Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Newton Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Defiance Senior High School at Van Wert
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Allen East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harrod, OH
- Conference: Northwest Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
