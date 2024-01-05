If you live in Van Wert County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crestview High School at Newton Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Newton Falls, OH

Newton Falls, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Defiance Senior High School at Van Wert

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Van Wert, OH

Van Wert, OH Conference: Western Buckeye League

Western Buckeye League How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Allen East High School