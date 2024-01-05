Warren County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Warren County, Ohio today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legacy Christian Academy High School at Middletown Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Franklin, OH
- Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carlisle at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.