Wayne County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Wayne County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Wayne County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Norwayne at Dalton Local
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dalton, OH
- Conference: Wayne County Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orrville High School at Triway
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wooster, OH
- Conference: Principals Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
