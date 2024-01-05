Friday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (9-6) and Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) matching up at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 5.

The Raiders are coming off of an 80-77 victory against Robert Morris in their most recent game on Sunday.

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 71, Milwaukee 64

Wright State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Raiders took down the Marshall Thundering Herd 89-78 on November 27.

The Raiders have three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Wright State is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 128) on November 27

66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 251) on December 22

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 262) on November 18

82-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 271) on December 29

80-77 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 275) on December 31

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (32-for-93)

19.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (32-for-93) Layne Ferrell: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (24-for-54)

12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (24-for-54) Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67)

11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67) Rachel Loobie: 7.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

7.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Cara VanKempen: 5.1 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders average 71.9 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per outing (288th in college basketball). They have a +34 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Wright State is posting 75.3 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 3.4 more points per game than its season average (71.9).

When playing at home, the Raiders are scoring 8.7 more points per game (77.8) than they are on the road (69.1).

In 2023-24, Wright State is ceding 65.0 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 74.6.

The Raiders have been putting up 71.8 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 71.9 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 campaign.

