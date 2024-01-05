How to Watch the Wright State vs. Milwaukee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wright State Raiders (9-6) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 67.0 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Raiders give up.
- Milwaukee is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.6 points.
- Wright State is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.0 points.
- The 71.9 points per game the Raiders record are 10.2 more points than the Panthers give up (61.7).
- Wright State is 9-2 when scoring more than 61.7 points.
- When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 7-5.
- This season the Raiders are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Panthers concede.
- The Panthers' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Raiders have conceded.
Wright State Leaders
- Alexis Hutchison: 19.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (32-for-93)
- Layne Ferrell: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (24-for-54)
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67)
- Rachel Loobie: 7.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Cara VanKempen: 5.1 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 66-61
|South Point Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|W 82-68
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 80-77
|UPMC Events Center
|1/5/2024
|Milwaukee
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/7/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/11/2024
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
