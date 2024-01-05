The Wright State Raiders (9-6) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 67.0 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Raiders give up.

Milwaukee is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Wright State is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.0 points.

The 71.9 points per game the Raiders record are 10.2 more points than the Panthers give up (61.7).

Wright State is 9-2 when scoring more than 61.7 points.

When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 7-5.

This season the Raiders are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Panthers concede.

The Panthers' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Raiders have conceded.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (32-for-93)

19.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (32-for-93) Layne Ferrell: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (24-for-54)

12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (24-for-54) Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67)

11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67) Rachel Loobie: 7.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

7.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Cara VanKempen: 5.1 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

