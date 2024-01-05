The Wright State Raiders (9-6) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 67.0 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Raiders give up.
  • Milwaukee is 5-1 when it scores more than 69.6 points.
  • Wright State is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.0 points.
  • The 71.9 points per game the Raiders record are 10.2 more points than the Panthers give up (61.7).
  • Wright State is 9-2 when scoring more than 61.7 points.
  • When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 71.9 points, it is 7-5.
  • This season the Raiders are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Panthers concede.
  • The Panthers' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Raiders have conceded.

Wright State Leaders

  • Alexis Hutchison: 19.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (32-for-93)
  • Layne Ferrell: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (24-for-54)
  • Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67)
  • Rachel Loobie: 7.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • Cara VanKempen: 5.1 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

Wright State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Presbyterian W 66-61 South Point Arena
12/29/2023 @ Youngstown State W 82-68 Beeghly Center
12/31/2023 @ Robert Morris W 80-77 UPMC Events Center
1/5/2024 Milwaukee - Wright State University Nutter Center
1/7/2024 Green Bay - Wright State University Nutter Center
1/11/2024 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium

