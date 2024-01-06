Should you bet on Adam Fantilli to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

  • Fantilli has scored in 10 of 40 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.
  • Fantilli has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are allowing 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flyers 1 0 1 20:18 Away W 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 4-1
12/30/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:10 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:30 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:11 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:39 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:30 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:49 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 6-5 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

