Akron vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) and Akron Zips (5-6) squaring off at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Zips fell in their most recent outing 67-58 against Ohio on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Akron vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Akron vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 72, Akron 62
Akron Schedule Analysis
- Against the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 25, the Zips notched their best win of the season, a 75-72 victory.
- Akron has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Akron 2023-24 Best Wins
- 75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 187) on November 25
- 53-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 247) on December 30
- 63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 271) on November 15
- 88-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 311) on December 21
- 55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 328) on December 3
Akron Leaders
- Reagan Bass: 20.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Morgan Haney: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
- Lanae Riley: 8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Zakia Rasheed: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Kaia Woods: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
Akron Performance Insights
- The Zips score 64.9 points per game (204th in college basketball) and allow 64.9 (198th in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.