Akron vs. Ball State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (4-5) meet the Ball State Cardinals (9-2) in a clash of MAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Akron vs. Ball State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Akron Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Akron Players to Watch
- Reagan Bass: 21.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Haney: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lanae Riley: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zakia Rasheed: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kaia Woods: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ball State Players to Watch
- Ally Becki: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Richard: 8.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Marie Kiefer: 7.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.