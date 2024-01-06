The Ball State Cardinals (11-2) travel to face the Akron Zips (5-6) after winning four straight road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 64.9 the Zips give up to opponents.

Ball State is 10-0 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Akron is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.

The Zips record 64.9 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 65.2 the Cardinals give up.

Akron has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 65.2 points.

When Ball State gives up fewer than 64.9 points, it is 10-0.

The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (44.8%).

The Cardinals' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Zips have given up.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 20.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

20.2 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Morgan Haney: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.2 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Lanae Riley: 8.0 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

8.0 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Zakia Rasheed: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Kaia Woods: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Schedule