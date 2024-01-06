What are Akron's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Akron ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 2-0 NR NR 69

Akron's best wins

Against the Bradley Braves, a top 100 team in the RPI, Akron secured its best win of the season on December 5, a 67-52 home victory. Enrique Freeman, in that signature victory, put up a team-best 21 points with 18 rebounds and two assists. Sammy Hunter also played a role with 12 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

73-51 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 166/RPI) on January 2

72-54 at home over Southern Miss (No. 175/RPI) on November 10

81-75 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on November 6

77-76 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 204/RPI) on December 9

83-67 at home over Bowling Green (No. 210/RPI) on January 5

Akron's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Zips are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, Akron has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Akron has been given the 106th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Zips have nine games remaining against teams above .500. They have 16 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Glancing at Akron's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Akron's next game

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals vs. Akron Zips

Ball State Cardinals vs. Akron Zips Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

