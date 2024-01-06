When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Akron be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Akron ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-2 NR NR 270

Akron's best wins

Akron's signature victory this season came against the Bellarmine Knights, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 209) in the RPI. Akron brought home the 88-65 win at home on December 21. That signature victory versus Bellarmine featured a team-leading 24 points from Reagan Bass. Lanae Riley, with 22 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

53-48 on the road over Canisius (No. 210/RPI) on December 30

75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 246/RPI) on November 25

63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 262/RPI) on November 15

55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 339/RPI) on December 3

Akron's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Zips are 4-4 -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Akron has been handed the 316th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Zips' upcoming schedule, they have nine games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Akron has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Akron's next game

Matchup: Akron Zips vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Akron Zips vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

