For lifelong auto racing fans, the more races you have the opportunity to watch, the better. That's why we've put together the list below, which tells you how to watch or live stream every event that's airing on Fubo on Saturday, January 6.

Watch even more racing action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch AMA Supercross Series: Monster Energy Series - Round 1

Series: AMA Supercross Series

AMA Supercross Series Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with auto racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!