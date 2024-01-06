Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Creighton Bluejays versus the DePaul Blue Demons is one of 10 games on the Saturday college basketball slate that includes a Big East team in play.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Seton Hall Pirates at Butler Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Xavier Musketeers at Marquette Golden Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|FloHoops
|Creighton Bluejays at DePaul Blue Demons
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|St. John's Red Storm at Providence Friars
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
