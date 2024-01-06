The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) go on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild have lost four games in a row.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-130) Blue Jackets (+110) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been made an underdog 36 times this season, and won 12, or 33.3%, of those games.

Columbus has entered 33 games this season as an underdog by +110 or more and is 12-21 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blue Jackets have a 47.6% chance to win.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 26 of 39 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 109 (25th) Goals 122 (13th) 118 (15th) Goals Allowed 145 (30th) 22 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (26th) 35 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (10th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Columbus went 7-3-0 against the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.

Columbus has hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.7 goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During the last 10 matchups, Blue Jackets' games have had an average of 8.1 goals, 1.5 more than their season-long average.

The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (122 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Blue Jackets have given up 145 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 30th.

Their -23 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

